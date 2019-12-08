Eakin (head) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Eakin has been sidelined since Nov. 29, when he took a hard check from Arizona's Brad Richardson. It will be the fourth straight game missed for Eakin, as he's accumulated just seven points in 24 games this year. The 28-year-old's next chance to suit up is Tuesday against Chicago.