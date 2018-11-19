Eakin came up with a shorthanded goal in Sunday's 6-3 road win over the Oilers.

The Manitoban picked Drake Caggiula's pocket in the neutral zone and defenseman Matt Benning -- for some inexplicable reason -- skated right in Cam Talbot's path to provide a nice screen for Eakin, who potted his eighth goal of the season. November has especially been kind to the shifty center, as he's scored five times to complement a pair of helpers over nine games this month.