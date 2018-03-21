Eakin pocketed a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win against Vancouver.

Eakin is up to 10 goals and 25 points on the season after a highly disappointing 2016-17 campaign that saw him score just 12 points in 60 games. The 26-year-old is averaging just 14:35 of ice time with Vegas after logging just under 17 minutes per game in his four seasons with the Stars. In his current role, he may not be a 40-point scorer again, but he's a solid contributor in a bottom-six role.