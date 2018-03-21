Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Tallies goal in win
Eakin pocketed a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win against Vancouver.
Eakin is up to 10 goals and 25 points on the season after a highly disappointing 2016-17 campaign that saw him score just 12 points in 60 games. The 26-year-old is averaging just 14:35 of ice time with Vegas after logging just under 17 minutes per game in his four seasons with the Stars. In his current role, he may not be a 40-point scorer again, but he's a solid contributor in a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Causes fits for host Detroit•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Shaping up to play Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Unavailable against Predators•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Day-to-day with injury•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Contributes two assists in win•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Multi-point effort in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...