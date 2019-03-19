Eakin scored a power-play goal in Monday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Eakin has four goals and a helper in eight games in March, providing valuable depth scoring for a Golden Knights offense that ranks 13th in the league with 2.97 goals per game. Eakin has 37 points (19 tallies, 18 assists) in 69 games this season, closing in on what would be his second 40-point campaign in his career.