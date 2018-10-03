Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Trending toward week-to-week status
Golden Knights GM George McPhee said Eakin is "more week to week than day to day," Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Eakin will start the season on injured reserve, so he'll miss at least the next four games. When healthy, the Winnipeg native can be deployed in a number of game situations, including the power play and penalty kill. Eakin generated 11 goals and 16 assists to complement a shorthanded goal and another pair of shorthanded apples with Vegas last season. Ryan Carpenter should occupy Eakin's third-line center spot until he is ready to return.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Questionable for Opening Night•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Unable to make offensive impact•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Secures empty-net goal as Vegas advances•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Nets one of seven goals for Vegas in Game 1•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Finds back of net as Vegas goes up 3-0•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...