Golden Knights GM George McPhee said Eakin is "more week to week than day to day," Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Eakin will start the season on injured reserve, so he'll miss at least the next four games. When healthy, the Winnipeg native can be deployed in a number of game situations, including the power play and penalty kill. Eakin generated 11 goals and 16 assists to complement a shorthanded goal and another pair of shorthanded apples with Vegas last season. Ryan Carpenter should occupy Eakin's third-line center spot until he is ready to return.