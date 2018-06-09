Eakin was held pointless in the final two series of the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs.

As a penalty-killing specialist not known to have a natural scoring touch, it's not all that surprising that the Jets and Capitals shut Eakin down offensively. However, every Stanley Cup-winning team needs an unsuspecting hero (or three) in order to reach hockey's pinnacle; perhaps no one knows that better than bottom-six grinder Devante Smith-Pelly, whose seven playoff goals matched his regular-season output in 51 fewer games. Eakin has two years on his contract with Vegas before he can test the open market as an unrestricted free agent.