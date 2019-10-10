Eakin (undisclosed) is still considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Coyotes, NHL.com's Alan Robinson reports.

Eakin returned to practice in a no-contact jersey Wednesday, so he's definitely making strides in his recovery, but he's still at least a few days away from getting the green light to rejoin the lineup. Another update on the 27-year-old forward's status should surface prior to Saturday's clash with Calgary.