Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Unavailable against Arizona
Eakin (undisclosed) is still considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Coyotes, NHL.com's Alan Robinson reports.
Eakin returned to practice in a no-contact jersey Wednesday, so he's definitely making strides in his recovery, but he's still at least a few days away from getting the green light to rejoin the lineup. Another update on the 27-year-old forward's status should surface prior to Saturday's clash with Calgary.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Dons no-contact sweater•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Ruled out through Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: No-go Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Shifts to IR•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Sidelined Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Eligible to play Opening Night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.