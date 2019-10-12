Eakin (undisclosed) is no longer on injured reserve and will be in the lineup Saturday when Vegas takes on Calgary, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

After Gerard Gallant called Eakin's chances of playing Saturday "good", the Golden Knights forward was removed from injured reserve hours before puck drop and appears ready to fulfill his coach's prediction. The game against Calgary will be Eakin's 2019-20 debut.