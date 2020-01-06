Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Won't play Tuesday
Eakin (head) is working his way back from injury but won't be in the lineup against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Eakin will miss his 18th consecutive game due to his head injury. The Winnipeg native notched three goals, one assist and 21 shots in eight contests prior to getting hurt. Once cleared to play, the center probably will slot back into a second-line role over Chandler Stephenson.
More News
