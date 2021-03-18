Glass was promoted to the active roster Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Glass spent a day on the taxi squad as the Golden Knights made some salary cap maneuvers. With Chandler Stephenson (undisclosed) out, Glass will center the top line with Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty on his wings Wednesday.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Sent to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Promoted Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Sent down to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Sets up opening tally•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Strikes with man advantage•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Slides pair of helpers•