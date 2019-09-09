Glass showed up to rookie camp with extra muscle weight as he lobbies for a spot on the Opening Night roster with the Golden Knights, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Excuse the pun, but Glass was a bit fragile last year, as he sustained a lower-body injury and was sent back to Portland of the WHL to start the 2018-19 campaign. Nonetheless, Vegas' first-round, sixth overall pick from the 2017 draft appears to be in better physical shape this time around. "I think I was 187 (pounds) at development camp (in June), now I'm 192. I've been gaining weight a little bit," Glass said. "I know the past couple years it's kind of been tough for me, but I feel like I'm getting stronger, faster. And I feel a lot better than I did at development camp the past couple of years." If Glass does start the new season with Vegas, he may have to settle for a fourth-line role, as the young franchise has William Karlsson, Paul Stastny and Cody Eakin occupying the top three spots down the middle.