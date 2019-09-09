Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Bulks up ahead of new season
Glass showed up to rookie camp with extra muscle weight as he lobbies for a spot on the Opening Night roster with the Golden Knights, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Excuse the pun, but Glass was a bit fragile last year, as he sustained a lower-body injury and was sent back to Portland of the WHL to start the 2018-19 campaign. Nonetheless, Vegas' first-round, sixth overall pick from the 2017 draft appears to be in better physical shape this time around. "I think I was 187 (pounds) at development camp (in June), now I'm 192. I've been gaining weight a little bit," Glass said. "I know the past couple years it's kind of been tough for me, but I feel like I'm getting stronger, faster. And I feel a lot better than I did at development camp the past couple of years." If Glass does start the new season with Vegas, he may have to settle for a fourth-line role, as the young franchise has William Karlsson, Paul Stastny and Cody Eakin occupying the top three spots down the middle.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.