Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Buries third goal
Glass scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.
Glass restored the lead for Vegas in the third period, although their advantage didn't hold up. The rookie is having a solid start to 2019-20 with three goals, four assists and 24 shots in 14 games. He'll likely continue to see time on the third line, but with Alex Tuch back from an undisclosed injury, Vegas could realistically have three scoring lines going forward.
