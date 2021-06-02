Glass was promoted from AHL Henderson on Wednesday.

The Knights added a total of seven minor-league players as part of their 'Black Aces' promotions but it's Glass who is the most likely to get an opportunity to play, especially with Ryan Reaves (suspension) unavailable and Mattias Janmark (undisclosed) a game-time call against Colorado on Wednesday. When up with the big club, Glass notched four goals and six helpers in 27 contests while logging 14:32 of ice time per game.