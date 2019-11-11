Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Demoted to AHL
The Golden Knights assigned Glass to AHL Chicago on Monday.
Glass began the season with three goals and seven points over the first 14 outing, but the 20-year-old slumped into a five-game pointless streak since, failing to record a shot on net in three of those outings. There's a chance this was simply for cap purposes since the Golden Knights play Wednesday against the Blackhawks because Alex Tuch (upper body) may not be ready in time. If that's the case, Glass is in line to be recalled for that matchup.
