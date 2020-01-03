Glass tallied a goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Glass's second-period tally made it 5-2 for the Golden Knights, but it became the game-winner after two goals from the Flyers' Sean Couturier made things interesting. The marker snapped a 12-game goal drought for Glass, who missed eight contests in that span with a concussion. He's at 12 points and 48 shots on goal in 36 appearances to start his NHL career.