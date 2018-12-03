Glass scored twice and added three assists in WHL Portland's 10-2 rout of Kootenay on Sunday.

The Vegas first-rounder fired a game-high eight shots on goal for good measure. Now 24 games into his final junior season, Glass currently leads the WHL in assists with 40 and is fourth in points with 51. One of the better offensive prospects in the NHL, Glass easily could have played for the Golden Knights this year, but Vegas smartly opted to give him one more season of full-time reps at the WHL level. Glass will begin the 2019-20 campaign in the AHL if he doesn't crack the NHL roster out of training camp.