Glass has undergone surgery on his injured right knee and will miss the remainder of the campaign, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Glass won't be available for the Golden Knights during the playoffs, but he's expected to be ready for next season's training camp. The 20-year-old rookie will finish the campaign having notched five goals and 12 points while averaging 13:22 of ice time in 39 appearances with the big club. He bounced between leagues in 2019-20, but Glass should be an everyday player for Vegas in 2020-21.