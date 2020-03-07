Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Done for the year
Glass has undergone surgery on his injured right knee and will miss the remainder of the campaign, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Glass won't be available for the Golden Knights during the playoffs, but he's expected to be ready for next season's training camp. The 20-year-old rookie will finish the campaign having notched five goals and 12 points while averaging 13:22 of ice time in 39 appearances with the big club. He bounced between leagues in 2019-20, but Glass should be an everyday player for Vegas in 2020-21.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Suffers knee injury, no timetable•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Dropped down to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Added from AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Heads to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Will stay on shelf Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Won't return during road trip•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.