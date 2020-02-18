Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Dropped down to AHL
The Golden Knights sent Glass down to AHL Chicago on Monday.
After missing 12 contests with a leg injury, Glass suited up for the last two games, recording two shots in roughly 24 combined minutes of ice time. He'll have an opportunity to get more ice time with AHL Chicago before likely being called back up once he's in better game shape. The rookie forward has five goals and 12 points in 39 NHL games this season.
