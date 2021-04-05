Glass was assigned to Vegas' taxi squad Sunday, per CapFriendly.
This is likely just a paper move, so look for Glass to return to the active roster ahead of Monday's matchup with St. Louis. He's picked up 10 points through 26 games with the Golden Knights this season.
