Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Heads to AHL
Glass was assigned to AHL Chicago on Saturday.
The assignment to the minors is likely to get Glass' conditioning to acceptable levels with the 20-year-old nearing a return to NHL action. The rookie has missed 11 games this season and will miss another one Saturday night, but this news suggests Glass is close to getting back in the Golden Knights' lineup.
