Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Leaves after scary fall
Glass had to be helped off the ice after suffering what appeared to be a right leg injury Saturday against St. Louis, Steve Carp of Gaming Today reports.
While there's been no official announcement from the team, don't expect Glass to return to Saturday's contest after needing assistance off the ice following what was a scary incident. The Golden Knights most likely will update Glass' status following the game, but it would seem as though the forward could be out for some time. The bottom-six winger was a minus-1 in 12:11 of ice time before departing.
