Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Leaves Sunday's game
Glass (undisclosed) left Sunday's game after a hit in the second period, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Glass took an elbow to the head from Rangers forward Brendan Lemieux in the second period and was noticeably shaken up. He was helped off the ice and has not returned to the game. An update on his status should be available before Tuesday's game against Chicago.
