Glass scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.

Glass sparked the Golden Knights' comeback in the third period, scoring the first of four consecutive goals that turned things around. The 21-year-old center has four goals, 10 points and a plus-5 rating through 22 contests. Glass should continue filling in as the top-line center while Chandler Stephenson (undisclosed) is out.