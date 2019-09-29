Glass could crack the Opening Night roster since Alex Tuch (upper body) is week-to-week and Cody Eakin (undisclosed) is day-to-day, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Glass' status as the sixth overall pick from the 2017 NHL Entry Draft makes him an intriguing fantasy option, and the injuries to Tuch and Eakin only widens his path to playing time at the top level. The 20-year-old prospect showed up to training camp with some extra muscle to calm critics that showed initial skepticism about the two-way center's ability to physically hang with the big boys in the NHL.