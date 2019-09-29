Golden Knights' Cody Glass: May be in NHL to start season
Glass could crack the Opening Night roster since Alex Tuch (upper body) is week-to-week and Cody Eakin (undisclosed) is day-to-day, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Glass' status as the sixth overall pick from the 2017 NHL Entry Draft makes him an intriguing fantasy option, and the injuries to Tuch and Eakin only widens his path to playing time at the top level. The 20-year-old prospect showed up to training camp with some extra muscle to calm critics that showed initial skepticism about the two-way center's ability to physically hang with the big boys in the NHL.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.