Glass was assigned to the taxi squad Sunday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Glass has posted two points over three games this season, but he's being sent to the taxi squad to open up a roster spot for defenseman Nicolas Hague. In turn, Glass won't play in Sunday's game against the Coyotes. The 21-year-old is eligible to practice and travel with the team. He'll need to be promoted before playing in another NHL game.