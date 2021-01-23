Glass scored a power-play goal and won eight of 10 faceoffs in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Glass spent the last two games in a suit as a member of the taxi squad, but he drew into the lineup to center the third line Friday. He also saw usage on the second power-play unit, which led to his goal in the third period. The 21-year-old center has two points in three appearances this year, but Glass has only played when head coach Pete DeBoer uses a 13-forward, five-defensemen lineup. As a young forward, Glass may benefit from sitting out occasionally, making it tough to roster him in single-year fantasy leagues -- he's still a gem for dynasty managers.