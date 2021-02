Glass scored a power-play goal on four shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Glass accounted for the fifth goal for Vegas, scored at 7:03 of the second period. With the game fairly lopsided after that tally, Glass ended up playing more later in the contest -- he ended up at a season-high 16:29 by the end. The 21-year-old center has drifted in and out of the lineup, but he works on the third line when he plays. He's notched three points and six shots in four appearances this season.