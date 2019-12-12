Play

Glass (concussion) isn't traveling with the Golden Knights for their two-game road trip, Ben Gots of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Recoveries from concussions are notoriously difficult to predict, but Glass will mess Vegas' next two games at a minimum. Once healthy, the 20-year-old rookie will return to a bottom-six role and a spot on one of the Knights' power-play units.

