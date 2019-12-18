Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Not ready yet
Glass (concussion) is ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Wild, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Glass will miss his fifth straight game as he works the steps of concussion protocol. The rookie has shown flashes this year with four goals and 11 points through 32 games, and he'll aim to clear protocol by Thursday's game against the Canucks.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Not on trip•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Won't suit up Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Leaves Sunday's game•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Returns value Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: One of each on power play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.