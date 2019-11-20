Golden Knights' Cody Glass: One of each on power play
Glass scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Glass ended Frederik Andersen's shutout bid at 8:07 of the second period. The rookie forward then helped out on Mark Stone's third-period tally, which would count as the game-winner. The pair of points ended an eight-game skid for Glass, who has four goals and nine points in 23 games. Five of his points have come with the man advantage.
