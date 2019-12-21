Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Out next two games
Glass (concussion) won't play in Sunday's game against the Sharks or Monday's matchup against the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Glass was able to skate in a no-contact capacity Saturday, so he's nearing a return. It seems reasonable for the 20-year-old center to be ready to go following the holiday break, and his first chance to re-enter the lineup is Friday against the Ducks.
