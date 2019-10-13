Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Pots insurance tally
Glass scored a goal on his only shot in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flames.
With the return of Cody Eakin to the lineup, Glass got shuffled onto the third line while Paul Stastny retook the second-line center role. Glass didn't seem too affected by it, notching his fourth point in five games despite skating only 11:53 in the contest. The 2017 first round pick's usage will have a big impact on his productivity this season, as he'll likely need top-six minutes to justify a roster spot for fantasy owners.
