Glass has put up 39 points in just 19 games so far with WHL Portland.

The fourth-year Winterhawk and 2017 sixth-overall pick of the Golden Knights is running wild in his fourth full season in The Dub, producing at a dazzling 2.05 point-per-game rate. Glass hasn't seen any pro action yet other than four preseason games with Vegas over the last two years (he recorded four assists), but he's one of the top 19-year-olds in the entire CHL and will almost assuredly represent Canada at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship. The Winnipeg native has a legitimate shot at a full-time NHL spot next fall and could see action with the Knights this spring depending on how Portland's postseason situation shakes out.