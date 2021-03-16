Glass was recalled to the active roster for Monday's tilt with the Sharks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Glass wasn't in the lineup Saturday but will center the top line in Monday's contest. The young forward has nine points in 20 games this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Sent down to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Sets up opening tally•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Strikes with man advantage•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Slides pair of helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Tacks on assist•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Nets power-play goal•