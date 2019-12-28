Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Quiet in return
Glass (concussion) skated 11:55 in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.
Glass missed eight games with a concussion and wasn't able to impact the result Friday. The rookie has 11 points through 33 games and should continue to feature in a middle-six role on a talented Golden Knights team.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Rejoining lineup against Anaheim•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Out next two games•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Works in no-contact capacity•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Still sidelined•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Not ready yet•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.