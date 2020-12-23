Glass (knee) will be ready when training camp opens Jan. 3, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Glass appeared in 39 games with the Golden Knights before undergoing season-ending knee surgery in March, picking up five goals and 12 points while averaging 13:22 of ice time per contest. The sixth overall pick from the 2017 draft will be a full-time player for Vegas in 2020-21, likely skating on the second line and second power-play unit. He'll have double-digit goal and 30-plus point potential during the upcoming shortened season, making him a solid depth add in the later rounds of fantasy drafts.