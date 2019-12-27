Glass (concussion) will return to the lineup for Fridays game against the Ducks.

Glass has missed Vegas' last eight games with a concussion, but it doesn't look like coach Gerard Gallant is planning on easing him back in, as the 20-year-old rookie is expected to skate on the Golden Knights' third line and first power-play unit against Anaheim. The 2017 first-round pick has picked up 11 points in 32 games this campaign.