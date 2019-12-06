Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Returns value Thursday
Glass registered an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.
The prized rookie started the year with a pair of goals and three helpers through the first seven games, but he's cooled off considerably, recording only five points in the 22 games that followed. Be patient with Glass. While he's clearly experiencing growing pains, it's tough to ignore his immense upside as the sixth overall pick from the 2017 draft.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.