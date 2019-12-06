Play

Glass registered an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

The prized rookie started the year with a pair of goals and three helpers through the first seven games, but he's cooled off considerably, recording only five points in the 22 games that followed. Be patient with Glass. While he's clearly experiencing growing pains, it's tough to ignore his immense upside as the sixth overall pick from the 2017 draft.

More News
Our Latest Stories