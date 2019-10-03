Play

Glass potted a goal on two shots in a 4-1 win over the Sharks on Wednesday.

Glass got prime deployment in the season opener, flanked by wingers Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone, who supplied the helpers on his first career goal. There's no guarantee Glass will stay in that position for long, but he could be worth a look in DFS formats when he occupies a top-six role.

