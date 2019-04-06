Making his professional debut on Friday, Glass scored twice in AHL Chicago's 4-3 loss to Milwaukee.

Glass has firmly established himself as one of the very best prospects in the league and he showed exactly why on Friday. In addition to scoring twice in his first professional contest, Glass also led all skaters with a game-high six shots on goal. The Golden Knights have refused to part with Glass even in their quest to add high-end talent to their roster, so the 20-year-old figures to be given every opportunity to earn a full-time role with the club heading into the 2019-20 season.