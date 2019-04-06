Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Scores twice in pro debut
Making his professional debut on Friday, Glass scored twice in AHL Chicago's 4-3 loss to Milwaukee.
Glass has firmly established himself as one of the very best prospects in the league and he showed exactly why on Friday. In addition to scoring twice in his first professional contest, Glass also led all skaters with a game-high six shots on goal. The Golden Knights have refused to part with Glass even in their quest to add high-end talent to their roster, so the 20-year-old figures to be given every opportunity to earn a full-time role with the club heading into the 2019-20 season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...