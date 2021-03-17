Glass was reassigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Glass's move to the taxi squad is to get the Golden Knights cap compliant with Robin Lehner (upper body) coming off of long-term injured reserve. The 21-year-old Glass should continue to see fairly steady playing time.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Promoted Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Sent down to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Sets up opening tally•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Strikes with man advantage•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Slides pair of helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Tacks on assist•