Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Sidelined through All-Star break
Glass (lower body) won't return to action until after the All-Star break, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
With the team's bye week factored in, the Golden Knights won't suit up again until Jan. 31 versus Carolina. Glass will miss his seventh consecutive contest against Boston on Tuesday due to his lower-body issue but appears to be trending in the right direction. Once he is cleared to play, the Winnipeg native should push Nicolas Roy out of the lineup.
