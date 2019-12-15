Play

Glass (concussion) won't play in Sunday's game against the Canucks, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Glass is considered day-to-day, but he'll miss a fourth straight game. The 20-year-old has shown flashes during his rookie season, recording 11 points -- six on the power play -- through 42 games. Glass will aim to clear concussion protocol before Tuesday's matchup against the Wild.

