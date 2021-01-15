Glass produced an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Glass centered the third line between Alex Tuch and Nicolas Roy. It was Tuch who got the empty-net goal that led to Glass's assist. The 21-year-old Glass has been plagued with injuries but he'll look to be a regular in the Golden Knights' lineup in 2020-21. He had 12 points in 39 outings last season.