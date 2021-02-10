Glass provided two assists in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Glass set up both Golden Knights tallies in the second period, assisting linemates Alex Tuch and Nicolas Roy for the goals. In his last four games, Glass has two goals and three assists. He's up to six points in as many appearances this year in a third-line role, and the 21-year-old also sees some time on the top power-play unit.