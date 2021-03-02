Glass scored a power-play goal on three shots Monday in a 5-4 overtime victory over Minnesota.
Glass opened the scoring 7:09 into the game, re-directing a Mark Stone feed on the doorstep for his third goal of the year. Glass put to bed an eight-game scoring drought with the goal, his first since Feb. 5. The 21-year-old has eight points in 14 games.
