Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Suffers knee injury, no timetable
Glass (knee) is without a timetable for his return to game action, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Glass is presently in the minors but a knee injury is preventing him from playing. Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon spoke to the media and did not provide a timetable for Glass' return, an indication that it could be a while before he suits up for Vegas at the top level. Right now, he's not worth a fantasy roster spot.
