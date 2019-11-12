Play

Glass was recalled from AHL Chicago on Tuesday.

Glass was expected to be back with the Knights ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Chicago and should slot into the lineup. The 20-year-old has registered three goals, four assists and 28 shots in 19 NHL games this year while averaging 14:17 of ice time. Vegas will likely continue to move Glass between leagues in order to stockpile cap space.

