Glass (leg) is considered week-to-week, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Glass sustained a bone bruise during this past Saturday's win over the Blues. That was good news since the team initially feared ligament damage, but the 20-year-old won't need surgery. At this time, he'll target a return Saturday versus the Blue Jackets, and it wouldn't be surprising if he misses additional time past that date.