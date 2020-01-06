Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Week-to-week with leg injury
Glass (leg) is considered week-to-week, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Glass sustained a bone bruise during this past Saturday's win over the Blues. That was good news since the team initially feared ligament damage, but the 20-year-old won't need surgery. At this time, he'll target a return Saturday versus the Blue Jackets, and it wouldn't be surprising if he misses additional time past that date.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Dealing with bone bruise•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Leaves after scary fall•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Deposits fifth goal•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Quiet in return•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Rejoining lineup against Anaheim•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Out next two games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.