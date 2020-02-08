Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Will stay on shelf Saturday
Glass (lower body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Glass will miss his 12th straight game, and considering he didn't participate in Saturday's morning skate, there's no clear timeline on his return. The 20-year-old has had tough luck with injuries in his rookie season, but he's accrued 12 points through 37 games this year.
